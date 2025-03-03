LIVE news: Suspect arrested after Haryana Congress worker's body found in suitcase

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation of a cold war with his deputy Eknath Shinde, and mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, quipping he wants to compete with Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo.

Fadnavis was addressing a press conference on Sunday with Deputy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar after a cabinet meeting and customary tea party ahead of the four-week budget session of the state legislature, beginning Monday.

There is no war. Those who know both of us will remember what we do when we are together, said Fadnavis, pointing to their meetings before Shinde's rebellion split the undivided Shiv Sena and ousted the MVA government in 2022.

Eight people died after a Border Road Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana was struck by an avalanche. In a video, Brigadier Dhillon said that a total of 46 persons had been rescued and were under various stages of treatment. "On 28th February, early morning, a BRO camp in Mana was struck by an avalanche. The Indian army immediately swung into action and mounted a search and rescue operation," he said. "The operation was conducted day and night, relentlessly over the last three days in inclement weather. A total of 46 persons have been rescued and are under various stages of treatment. Unfortunately, in this event, eight lives were lost. All the mortal remains have now been recovered," said Brigadier Dhillon.