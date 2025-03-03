Oscars 2025: Check out the full list of this year's Academy Award winners

The 97th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, with anticipation running high as audiences await the announcement of this year’s Oscar winners. Marking his debut as host, Conan O’Brien takes centre stage at a ceremony that concludes an awards season overshadowed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, which left a significant impact on the city and the entertainment industry.
The show opened with a heartfelt montage honouring Los Angeles, culminating in a stirring rendition of We Love LA. This was followed by a performance from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, setting an emotional tone for the evening.
Despite the challenges, organisers remained committed to holding the ceremony, making adjustments such as cancelling the annual nominees’ luncheon and altering nomination deadlines.
Leading the nominations this year is Netflix’s genre-blending musical crime drama Emilia Pérez, with 13 nods. Following closely are Wicked, a return to the world of Oz, and The Brutalist, featuring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect, each securing 10 nominations.
Here is the complete list of this year’s nominees, with winners highlighted in bold as they are announced:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist): Winner
Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora): Winner
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Actor (Supporting Role)
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain): Winner
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Actress (Supporting Role)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez): Winner
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Best Director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora): Winner
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist: Winner
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best International Feature Film
I’m Still Here (Brazil): Winner
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora: Winner
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Live Action Short Film
I’m Not a Robot: Winner
A Lien
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress: Winner
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow: Winner
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Short
The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Winner
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Documentary Feature Film
No Other Land: Winner
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D’état
Sugarcane
Best Original Song
El Mal (Emilia Pérez): Winner
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Best Original Score
The Brutalist: Winner
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance: Winner
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
Wicked: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Best Editing
Anora: Winner
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
Wicked: Winner
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two: Winner
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked