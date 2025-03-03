Oscars 2025: Check out the full list of this year's Academy Award winners

The 97th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, with anticipation running high as audiences await the announcement of this year’s Oscar winners. Marking his debut as host, Conan O’Brien takes centre stage at a ceremony that concludes an awards season overshadowed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, which left a significant impact on the city and the entertainment industry.

The show opened with a heartfelt montage honouring Los Angeles, culminating in a stirring rendition of We Love LA. This was followed by a performance from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, setting an emotional tone for the evening.

Despite the challenges, organisers remained committed to holding the ceremony, making adjustments such as cancelling the annual nominees’ luncheon and altering nomination deadlines.

Leading the nominations this year is Netflix’s genre-blending musical crime drama Emilia Pérez, with 13 nods. Following closely are Wicked, a return to the world of Oz, and The Brutalist, featuring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect, each securing 10 nominations.

Here is the complete list of this year’s nominees, with winners highlighted in bold as they are announced:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist): Winner

Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora): Winner

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain): Winner

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Actress (Supporting Role)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez): Winner

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora): Winner

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist: Winner

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil): Winner

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave: Winner

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora: Winner

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot: Winner

A Lien

Anuja

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress: Winner

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow: Winner

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Short

The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Winner

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Documentary Feature Film

No Other Land: Winner

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D’état

Sugarcane

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez): Winner

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like a Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist: Winner

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance: Winner

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

Wicked: Winner

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best Editing

Anora: Winner

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two: Winner

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

Wicked: Winner

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two: Winner

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked