Home / Entertainment / Oscars 2025: Check out the full list of this year's Academy Award winners

Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore are vying for top honours at the Oscars. Will they make history with their wins at the 97th Academy Awards? Check out the full list of winners across categories

Oscars 2025
(Photo: TheAcademy)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
The 97th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, with anticipation running high as audiences await the announcement of this year’s Oscar winners. Marking his debut as host, Conan O’Brien takes centre stage at a ceremony that concludes an awards season overshadowed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, which left a significant impact on the city and the entertainment industry.
   
The show opened with a heartfelt montage honouring Los Angeles, culminating in a stirring rendition of We Love LA. This was followed by a performance from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, setting an emotional tone for the evening.
   
Despite the challenges, organisers remained committed to holding the ceremony, making adjustments such as cancelling the annual nominees’ luncheon and altering nomination deadlines.
   
Leading the nominations this year is Netflix’s genre-blending musical crime drama Emilia Pérez, with 13 nods. Following closely are Wicked, a return to the world of Oz, and The Brutalist, featuring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect, each securing 10 nominations.
   
Here is the complete list of this year’s nominees, with winners highlighted in bold as they are announced:
 
Best Picture

Anora
 
The Brutalist
 
A Complete Unknown
 
Conclave
 
Dune: Part Two
 
Emilia Pérez
 
I’m Still Here
 
Nickel Boys
 
The Substance
 
Wicked
   
  Best Actor
   
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist): Winner
 
Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
 
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
 
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
 
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) 
    
Best Actress
   
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
 
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
 
Mikey Madison (Anora): Winner
 
Demi Moore (The Substance)
 
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) 
   
Best Actor (Supporting Role)
   
Yura Borisov (Anora)
 
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain): Winner
 
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
 
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
 
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) 
   
Best Actress (Supporting Role)
   
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez): Winner
 
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
 
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
 
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
 
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) 
   
Best Director
   
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
 
Sean Baker (Anora): Winner
 
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
 
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
 
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) 
   
Best Cinematography
   
The Brutalist: Winner
 
Dune: Part Two
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Maria
 
Nosferatu 
   
Best International Feature Film
   
I’m Still Here (Brazil): Winner
 
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
 
Emilia Pérez (France)
 
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
 
Flow (Latvia) 
   
Best Adapted Screenplay
   
Conclave: Winner
 
A Complete Unknown
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Nickel Boys
 
Sing Sing 
   
Best Original Screenplay
   
Anora: Winner
 
The Brutalist
 
A Real Pain
 
September 5
 
The Substance 
   
Best Live Action Short Film
   
I’m Not a Robot: Winner
 
A Lien
 
Anuja
 
The Last Ranger
 
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent 
   
Best Animated Short Film
   
In the Shadow of the Cypress: Winner
 
Beautiful Men
 
Magic Candies
 
Wander to Wonder
 
Yuck! 
   
Best Animated Feature Film
   
Flow: Winner
 
Inside Out 2
 
Memoir of a Snail
 
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
 
The Wild Robot 
   
Best Documentary Short
   
The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Winner
 
Death by Numbers
 
I Am Ready, Warden
 
Incident
 
Instruments of a Beating Heart 
   
Best Documentary Feature Film
   
No Other Land: Winner
 
Black Box Diaries
 
Porcelain War
 
Soundtrack to a Coup D’état
 
Sugarcane 
   
Best Original Song
   
El Mal (Emilia Pérez): Winner
 
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
 
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
 
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
 
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late) 
   
Best Original Score
   
The Brutalist: Winner
 
Conclave
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Wicked
 
The Wild Robot 
   
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
   
The Substance: Winner
 
A Different Man
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Nosferatu
 
Wicked 
   
Best Costume Design
   
Wicked: Winner
 
A Complete Unknown
 
Conclave
 
Gladiator II
 
Nosferatu 
   
Best Editing
   
Anora: Winner
 
The Brutalist
 
Conclave
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Wicked 
   
Best Sound
   
Dune: Part Two: Winner
 
A Complete Unknown
 
Emilia Pérez
 
Wicked
 
The Wild Robot 
   
Best Production Design
   
Wicked: Winner
 
The Brutalist
 
Conclave
 
Dune: Part Two
 
Nosferatu 
   
Best Visual Effects
   
Dune: Part Two: Winner
 
Alien: Romulus
 
Better Man
 
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
 
Wicked
 
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

