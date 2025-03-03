Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy Today: The recent buying traction in HDFC Bank share has been backed by a rise in trading volumes

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)
Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank share price has seen a decent recovery | Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 6:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks To Buy Today, March 3, 2025:

 

NSE Scrip – COALINDIA

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 369.35

 
Coal India share price has been into a stellar down run, eroding nearly 30 per cent from its peak of Rs 517. Currently, Coal India share is hovering near the 20-DEMA, portraying a consolidation phase. However, in the shorter duration, the stock has been witnessing some buying traction and seems to have a counter trend with a supportive bullish trend indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a bullish quotient.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY Coal India stock around Rs 360-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 340 | Coal India share price target: Rs 400
 

NSE Scrip – HDFCBANK

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,732.40

 
HDFC Bank share price has seen a decent recovery from the 200-DSMA and is now placed above the short-term EMAs on the daily chart. The recent buying traction in HDFC Bank share has been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributing to positive development in the counter. Additionally, the stock is comfortably placed above the SuperTrend indicator, adding to the bullish quotient. Simultaneously, the MACD indicator has surged to Zero line from lower levels, suggesting a potential momentum in the near future.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY HDFC Bank share around Rs 1,730-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,630 | HDFC Bank share price target: Rs 1,850
   
===========================
Discliamer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIIs launch direct payout settlement for securities to enhance efficiency

Premium

Sensex trailing P/E ratio sinks to pandemic low amid market uncertainty

Premium

Sebi's combo mutual fund-insurance plan likely to hit a roadblock

Premium

Street signs: Downward spiral threatens stability, heavyweights on a diet

Premium

No spring in their step as value segment trips up footwear companies

Topics :Stock callsMarketsBuzzing stocksStocks to buyStocks to buy todayMarket newsstock market tradingstock market investingstock market betsHDFC Bank sharesHDFC BankCoal India

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story