Stocks To Buy Today, March 3, 2025:

NSE Scrip – COALINDIA

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 369.35

Coal India share price has been into a stellar down run, eroding nearly 30 per cent from its peak of Rs 517. Currently, Coal India share is hovering near the 20-DEMA, portraying a consolidation phase. However, in the shorter duration, the stock has been witnessing some buying traction and seems to have a counter trend with a supportive bullish trend indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a bullish quotient.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Coal India stock around Rs 360-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 340 | Coal India share price target: Rs 400

NSE Scrip – HDFCBANK

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,732.40

HDFC Bank share price has seen a decent recovery from the 200-DSMA and is now placed above the short-term EMAs on the daily chart. The recent buying traction in HDFC Bank share has been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributing to positive development in the counter. Additionally, the stock is comfortably placed above the SuperTrend indicator, adding to the bullish quotient. Simultaneously, the MACD indicator has surged to Zero line from lower levels, suggesting a potential momentum in the near future.

Hence, we recommend to BUY HDFC Bank share around Rs 1,730-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,630 | HDFC Bank share price target: Rs 1,850

===========================

Discliamer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own