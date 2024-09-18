J-K elections: 27% poll turnout; Kashmiri pandits vote from migrant camps

Among the Assembly segments, Inderwal led the voter turnout with around 40 per cent votes polled till 11 am. Doda West followed next at 35.08 per cent. Anantnag constituency emerged as the lowest polled seat till 11 am, recording only 16.90 per cent votes.

Visuals showed voters queuing up at polling stations amid heavy security measures across all 24 Assembly constituencies. The elections, which are the first to be held in 10 years, mark a key political milestone for Jammu-Kashmir, which was bifurcated into a Union territory in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. Kashmiri pandits were also seen casting their votes at a migrant camp in Jagti, South Kashmir.

Significance of Jammu-Kashmir elections for BJP

The polls will serve as a key litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is hoping to benefit from the Centre’s policy for the region and establish itself as a promoter of peace and stability in the region. If it wins the Assembly elections, it will further cement the BJP’s influence as a central leadership party, giving it an edge in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, regional players including National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP are hoping to evade marginalisation as they struggle with their identity in the political landscape. All regional parties have promised to reinstate Article 370, which designated a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu-Kashmir.

Notably, the main Opposition party, Congress, has been silent on the controversial issue in its poll manifesto. The Congress is fighting the polls in alliance with Farooq Abdullah’s NC.