Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / First Assembly poll in 10 years: Voting in Jammu & Kashmir from today

First Assembly poll in 10 years: Voting in Jammu & Kashmir from today

A total of 49 out of 238 candidates (21%) contesting in Phase II of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves

Election, Polling official, Jammu Election

Kishtwar: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an Assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase-I polling in the union territory on Wednesday.

A total of 49 out of 238 candidates (21 per cent) contesting in Phase II of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 37 candidates (16 per cent) have serious criminal cases, including three charged with attempted murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307. Additionally, seven candidates are implicated in crimes against women, with one candidate facing charges of rape under IPC Section 376, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

The wealth distribution among the candidates is also skewed, with 131 (55 per cent) being crorepatis. The average wealth of candidates in this election stands at Rs 5.80 crore. 

Only 3 per cent of the candidates are women, highlighting a significant gender gap in political representation.The elections for the 90-member J & K Assembly will be in 3 phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

chart

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K polls Phase II: 21% candidates face criminal cases, over 50% crorepatis

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K gears up for phase-I polls, seven districts to vote after a decade

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly polls: Kashmiri Pandits urge action on longstanding issues

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress will ensure J-K gets back status of full-fledged state: Kharge

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly polls: Phase 1 of polls set to take place on September 18

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon