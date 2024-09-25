Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jammu-Kashmir elections: 24% voter turnout so far, Reasi district leads

The second phase of polling for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections is underway, with 24.10% turnout reported till 1 am. Reasi leads at 33.39%, while Srinagar lags at 11.67%

JKNC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of J&K Assembly elections, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
The ongoing voting to elect the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly has recorded 24.10 per cent polling so far, with Reasi district recording the highest turnout at 33.39 per cent. Srinagar is the slowest at 11.67 per cent.

Six districts are headed to polls in the second phase of the elections on Wednesday, comprising 26 Assembly seats for which 239 candidates are in the race. Three of these districts are in Jammu while the other three in Kashmir. These are the first elections in the newly created Union territory since Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

District-wise polling percentage till 11 am

Data showed that Budgam had recorded 25.53 per cent polling while Ganderbal logged 27.20 per cent votes till 11 am. Poonch recorded the second highest polling at 33.06 per cent while Rajouri noted 30.04 per cent, data available with the Election Commission showed.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is contesting the polls from Budgam and Ganderbal seats, is also in fray in the second round. On Wednesday he slammed the Centre for its move to invite foreign delegates to observe the polls. He said the elections were an internal matter.

Till 11 am, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat, which is going to its inaugural elections, recorded 31.08 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Baldev Raj Sharma as its candidate for the seat.

Voting trend at 9 am

Till 9 am, 10.22 per cent polling was recorded with Reasi district recording the highest turnout of 13.37 per cent while Srinagar was at last at 4.70 per cent. Among the seats, Surankote logged the highest turnout at 14.57 per cent, followed by Poonch Haveli at 14.56 per cent, during the initial hours.

As many as 2.5 million people are eligible to vote in the second round of polls.
