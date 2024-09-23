J-K polls: Rich candidates galore across political spectrum, says ADR

In its analysis of the affidavits of the 873 candidates contesting the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has noted that the “role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates”.

The average of assets per candidate is Rs 3.65 crore. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the average asset per candidate (a total of 831 candidates) was Rs 1.93 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 62 BJP candidates is Rs 9.13 crore, 56 J&K National Conference (JKNC) candidates is Rs 8.26 crore, 39 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 8.08 crore, and 80 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have average assets of Rs 5.27 crore.