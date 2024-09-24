J-K polls: Tight security in Rajouri ahead of Phase 2 on Sept 25. Details



Ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on September 25, security has been tightened in the Rajouri district. To enhance safety, security personnel have been deployed across various regions, and vehicles are undergoing inspections. The second phase of assembly elections will take place on 26 seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key candidates and election timeline The Assembly seats involved in this phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Additionally, elections will be held in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).



This phase is particularly significant as it will determine the fate of 239 candidates, including former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal. Other notable candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, competing for the Nowshera seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, running from Central Shalteng.

Election campaigns in J&K

On Monday, Omar Abdullah addressed a rally in Ganderbal, coinciding with the ongoing Assembly elections. Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked that the BJP-led administration has committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reiterating previously made promises. Gandhi, during a rally in Poonch, emphasised the need for greater autonomy, asserting that while he wanted statehood reinstated before the elections, he would strive for it afterward.



The first phase of voting concluded on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission. Voting for the second and third phases is scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with results set to be announced on October 8.