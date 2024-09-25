Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 voting begins, 239 candidates in the fray

J&K Phase-2 elections live updates: Catch all the latest J&K election updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
As the voting for Phase 2 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will commence today, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats. These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts three in the Valley and many in the Jammu division. "The Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," an official said. According to officials, all polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency.
Ahead of Phase 2 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular. She further added that no government would be formed without gaining the support of her party. Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "three families" remark and said that when the National Conference talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who held and raised the Indian flag high in Kashmir.
Hit by several deadly terror attacks in the past three years, the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with adjoining Reasi in Jammu will vote in the second phase of the assembly election. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place across all 11 assembly segments in the three hill districts to ensure a secure atmosphere for voters to exercise their franchise, officials said. The second phase, which also covers the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam, will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. Prominent among those in the fray from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi include BJP's J-K unit chief Ravinder Raina, who is seeking his re-election from the Nowshera constituency, besides five former ministers including two fighting as independents and 10 ex-legislators.

8:41 AM

Jammu and Kashmir polls LIVE: Voting underway at polling station set up for migrant voters in Jammu

Voting is currently underway at a polling station set up for Migrant voters at the Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute in Jammu.  The first voter planted saplings after casting her vote.
 

8:27 AM

Vote in maximum numbers for creation of a terror-free and developed J-K: Amit Shah

"I appeal to all the voters going to cast their votes in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir,"  Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on 'X'. Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats.

8:14 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: Here's what Ravinder Raina had to say amid ongoing voting

"BJP is getting a lot of support from the people. People have been standing in queues to cast their votes since early morning. This is a festival of democracy. I have full faith in the work that has been done by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in J&K. I have faith that the people of J&K will vote for BJP in large numbers...Whoever is the CM it will be acceptable...", says BJP's Ravinder Raina.

7:55 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: Hoping people will vote for development, says BJP's Aijaz Hussain

"People have gained confidence in the democratic set-up...I am hopeful that the public will vote for development...I am confident that the BJP will emerge victorious from the Lal Chowk Assembly constituency...I appeal to voters to come out and vote in large numbers...", says BJP candidate from Lal Chowk Assembly constituency, Aijaz Hussain

7:42 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: Union Territory votes after a decade, people queue outside Budgam station

People queue up at a polling station in Budgam Assembly constituency to vote in the second phase of the Assembly elections today.  
 
Eligible voters in 26 constituencies across six districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. 

7:28 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: PM Modi urge voters in to ensure large turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time."

7:19 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: BJP's Ravinder Raina urges people to vote freely

"Today, voting for the second phase of elections will take place. I hope that there will be good voting and new records of voting will be set. This is a matter of joy for democracy. I urge the people of J&K to vote freely and without fear. Vote for strengthening the democracy, for a new and happy Jammu & Kashmir...", says Ravinder Raina

7:07 AM

J&K Assembly elections Phase 2: Rajouri, Poonch districts to vote today

Hit by several deadly terror attacks in the past three years, the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with adjoining Reasi in Jammu will vote in the second phase of the assembly election. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place across all 11 assembly segments in the three hill districts to ensure a secure atmosphere for voters to exercise their franchise, officials said. The second phase, which also covers the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam, will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. Prominent among those in the fray from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi include BJP's J-K unit chief Ravinder Raina, who is seeking his re-election from the Nowshera constituency, besides five former ministers including two fighting as independents and 10 ex-legislators

7:04 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: PDP supremo Mufti claims no new govt will be formed without party's support

Ahead of Phase 2 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular. She further added that no government would be formed without gaining the support of her party. Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "three families" remark and said that when the National Conference talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who held and raised the Indian flag high in Kashmir.
 

7:03 AM

J&K Assembly election updates: Union Territory to vote after a decade, 239 candidates in fray in Phase 2

As the voting for Phase 2 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will commence today, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats. These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts three in the Valley and many in the Jammu division. "The Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," an official said. According to officials, all polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency.
 
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News