Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Hung Assembly or absolute win? Counting to begin soon

The results of the highly anticipated 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are set to be announced on October 8. Vote counting will begin at 8 a.m., with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centers as early as 5 a.m. Initially, postal ballots—cast by individuals such as security personnel, people with disabilities, and essential service workers—will be counted. Afterward, votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tallied.

While early trends may start to emerge by midday, the final outcome is expected to be clearer by late afternoon. Under India’s first-past-the-post system, the candidate with the most votes in each constituency will be declared the winner once the counting concludes. The election, which took place in three phases, saw high voter participation. Turnout figures were 61.38% in the first phase on September 18, 57.31% in the second phase on September 25, and 65.48% in the final phase on October 1.

Exit polls released after the last phase suggest a tight race with no clear majority. According to the projections, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance is in the lead but could fall short of an outright majority. However, political figures and analysts have raised doubts about the reliability of these predictions. Some are advocating for patience until the official results are revealed, while NC leader Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit polls as inconsequential, calling them “time-pass.”

The elections saw 90 seats contested, with 46 seats required to form a government. Major contenders include the Congress-NC alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and several independent candidates. Exit polls indicate that the Congress-NC alliance may secure between 35 and 48 seats, while the BJP could win between 20 and 32. The PDP is expected to gain between 4 and 12 seats, and smaller parties and independents might take 6 to 16 seats, potentially playing a key role in coalition-building. If no party secures a majority, a hung Assembly is likely.

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and senior NC leader, reiterated that the exit poll results are insignificant, stressing that the official results from October 8 would provide the only accurate picture of the election.