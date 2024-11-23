If the current trends hold, the INDIA alliance appears poised to form the majority government in the state by evening.

Jharkhand’s elections were conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024. The second phase coincided with the Maharashtra elections, with results for both states declared on November 23. The state reported an overall voter turnout of 68 per cent, with the Nala constituency recording the highest turnout at 81 per cent.