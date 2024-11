Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM-led INDIA alliance has swept the Assembly polls by leading in over 50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA, which initially held a strong lead when counting began, is now ahead in 26 seats.

If the current trends hold, the INDIA alliance appears poised to form the majority government in the state by evening.

Maharashtra Election 2024 Winner List Jharkhand’s elections were conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024. The second phase coincided with the Maharashtra elections, with results for both states declared on November 23. The state reported an overall voter turnout of 68 per cent, with the Nala constituency recording the highest turnout at 81 per cent.

Jharkhand elections 2024 seat-wise winner list: -