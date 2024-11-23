Business Standard
Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

Several constituencies witnessed high-stake battle between prominent leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others

BJP, Maharashtra

BJP Maharashtra workers celebrating after massive poll win on Saturday. (PTI)

Nisha Anand Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

The incumbent Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP has swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections by leading in 223 of 288 constituencies, the Election Commission data showed on Saturday at 1pm. The elections were held in the state in a single phase on Wednesday.
 
Celebrations have been happening since noon outside the offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena expressed disappointment with the final results, despite putting up a strong fight in the elections. The MVA was collectively leading on 55 seats, as of 1 pm. 
 
 

Maharashtra election 2024 winner list:

  Several constituencies witnessed high-stake battle between prominent leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others. While some of these leaders were comfortably ahead, others were narrowly leading or trailing on their respective seats. 
No. Constituency Leading Candidate and Party Margin Status
1 Achalpur Pravin Vasantrao Tayade (BJP) 12131 Result in Progress
2 Aheri Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao (NCP) 15322 Result in Progress
3 Ahmadpur Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil (NCP) 31685 Result in Progress
4 Ahmednagar city Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap (NCP) 39452 Result in Progress
5 Airoli Ganesh Ramchandra Naik (BJP) 43605 Result in Progress
6 Akkalkot Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa (BJP) 47455 Result in Progress
7 Akkalkuwa Amshya Fulji Padvi (Shiv Sena) 3231 Result in Progress
8 Akola east Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar (BJP) 50613 Result Declared
9 Akola west Sajid Khan Pathan (INC) 14748 Result in Progress
10 Akole Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP) 5556 Result in Progress
11 Akot Prakash Gunwant Bharsakle (BJP) 12535 Result in Progress
12 Alibag Mahendra Hari Dalvi (Shiv Sena) 29488 Result in Progress
13 Amalner Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP) 33435 Result Declared
14 Ambegaon Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil (NCP) 1523 Result in Progress
15 Ambernath Dr. Balaji Pralhad Kinikar (Shiv Sena) 30422 Result in Progress
16 Amgaon Sanjay Puram (BJP) 32361 Result in Progress
17 Amravati Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (NCP) 5413 Result Declared
18 Andheri east Murji Patel (Kaka) (Shiv Sena) 25486 Result in Progress
19 Andheri west Ameet Bhaskar Satam (BJP) 19599 Result in Progress
20 Anushakti nagar Sana Malik (NCP) 3378 Result in Progress
21 Arjuni morgaon Badole Rajkumar Sudam (NCP) 14830 Result in Progress
22 Armori Ramdas Maluji Masram (INC) 6210 Result in Progress
23 Arni Raju Narayan Todsam (BJP) 22681 Result in Progress
24 Arvi Sumit Wankhede (BJP) 30437 Result in Progress
25 Ashti Dhas Suresh Ramchandra (BJP) 74120 Result in Progress
26 Aurangabad central Siddiqui Naseruddin Taquiuddin (AIMIM) 2055 Result in Progress
27 Aurangabad east Atul Moreshwar Save (BJP) 2139 Result in Progress
28 Aurangabad west Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat (Shiv Sena) 15999 Result in Progress
29 Ausa Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar (BJP) 20408 Result in Progress
30 Badnapur Kuche Narayan Tilakchand (BJP) 25764 Result in Progress
31 Badnera Ravi Gangadhar Rana (Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party) 58573 Result in Progress
32 Baglan Dilip Manglu Borse (BJP) 128882 Result in Progress
33 Balapur Nitin Bhikanrao Deshmukh (Shiv Sena) 5725 Result in Progress
34 Ballarpur Mungantwar Sudhir Sacchidanand (BJP) 12266 Result in Progress
35 Baramati Ajit Anantrao Pawar (NCP) 82505 Result in Progress
36 Barshi Dilip Gangadhar Sopal (Shiv Sena) 4368 Result in Progress
37 Basmath Chandrakant Alias Rajubhaiya Ramakant Navghare (NCP) 29588 Result in Progress
38 Beed Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar) 8611 Result in Progress
39 Belapur Sandeep Ganesh Naik (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar) 3416 Result in Progress
40 Bhandara Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj (Shiv Sena) 20335 Result in Progress
41 Bhandup West Ashok Dharmaraj Patil (Shiv Sena) 4541 Result in Progress
42 Bhiwandi East Rais Kasam Shaikh (Samajwadi Party) 51784 Result in Progress
43 Bhiwandi Rural Shantaram Tukaram More (Shiv Sena) 57962 Result Declared
44 Bhiwandi West Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar (BJP) 31293 Result in Progress
45 Bhokar Chavan Sreejaya Ashokrao (BJP) 20985 Result in Progress
46 Bhokardan Danve Santosh Raosaheb (BJP) 18197 Result in Progress
47 Bhor Shankar Hiraman Mandekar (NCP) 19638 Result in Progress
48 Bhosari Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge (BJP) 56007 Result in Progress
49 Bhusawal Savkare Sanjay Waman (BJP) 47459 Result in Progress
50 Boisar Vilas Sukur Tare (Shiv Sena) 44455 Result Declared
51 Borivali Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) 95054 Result in Progress
52 Brahmapuri Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar (INC) 5402 Result in Progress
53 Buldhana Gaikwad Sanjay Rambhau (Shiv Sena) 841 Result in Progress
54 Byculla Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar (Shiv Sena – Uddhav) 31361 Result in Progress
55 Chalisgaon Mangesh Ramesh Chavan (BJP) 83430 Result in Progress
56 Chandgad Shivaji Shattupa Patil (Independent) 22796 Result in Progress
57 Chandivali Dilip Bhausaheb Lande (Shiv Sena) 22836 Result in Progress
58 Chandrapur Jorge War Kishor Gajanan (BJP) 26272 Result in Progress
59 Chandvad Dr. Aher Rahul Daulatrao (BJP) 47754 Result in Progress
60 Charkop Yogesh Sagar (BJP) 91154 Result in Progress
61 Chembur Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate (Shiv Sena) 9640 Result in Progress
62 Chikhli Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale (BJP) 3583 Result in Progress
63 Chimur Banti Bhangdiya (BJP) 9623 Result in Progress
64 Chinchwad Jagtap Shankar Pandurang (BJP) 103865 Result in Progress
65 Chiplun Shekhar Govindrao Nikam (NCP) 6172 Result in Progress
66 Chopda Chandrakant Baliram Sonawane (Shiv Sena) 30724 Result in Progress
67 Colaba Adv Rahul Suresh Narwekar (BJP) 48581 Result Declared
68 Dahanu Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M)) 5133 Result in Progress
69 Dahisar Chaudhary Manisha Ashok (BJP) 43001 Result in Progress
70 Dapoli Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas (Shiv Sena) 23903 Result in Progress
71 Daryapur Gajanan Motiram Lawate (Shiv Sena – Uddhav) 10569 Result in Progress
72 Daund Kul Rahul Subhashrao (BJP) 13889 Result in Progress
73 Deglur Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb (BJP) 29667 Result in Progress
74 Deolali Ahire Saroj Babulal (NCP) 40679 Result in Progress
75 Deoli Rajesh Bhaurao Bakane (BJP) 10580 Result in Progress
76 Dhamangaon Railway Adsad Pratap Arunbhau (BJP) 8610 Result in Progress
77 Dharavi Dr. Gaikwad Jyoti Eknath (INC) 23459 Result in Progress
78 Dhule City Agrawal Anupbhaiyya Ompra-kash (BJP) 40135 Result in Progress
79 Dhule Rural Raghavendra (Ramdada) Manohar Patil (BJP) 54615 Result in Progress
80

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

