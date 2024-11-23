The incumbent Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP has swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections by leading in 223 of 288 constituencies, the Election Commission data showed on Saturday at 1pm. The elections were held in the state in a single phase on Wednesday.
Celebrations have been happening since noon outside the offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena expressed disappointment with the final results, despite putting up a strong fight in the elections. The MVA was collectively leading on 55 seats, as of 1 pm.
Maharashtra election 2024 winner list:
Several constituencies witnessed high-stake battle between prominent leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others. While some of these leaders were comfortably ahead, others were narrowly leading or trailing on their respective seats.
|No.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate and Party
|Margin
|Status
|1
|Achalpur
|Pravin Vasantrao Tayade (BJP)
|12131
|Result in Progress
|2
|Aheri
|Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao (NCP)
|15322
|Result in Progress
|3
|Ahmadpur
|Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil (NCP)
|31685
|Result in Progress
|4
|Ahmednagar city
|Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap (NCP)
|39452
|Result in Progress
|5
|Airoli
|Ganesh Ramchandra Naik (BJP)
|43605
|Result in Progress
|6
|Akkalkot
|Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa (BJP)
|47455
|Result in Progress
|7
|Akkalkuwa
|Amshya Fulji Padvi (Shiv Sena)
|3231
|Result in Progress
|8
|Akola east
|Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar (BJP)
|50613
|Result Declared
|9
|Akola west
|Sajid Khan Pathan (INC)
|14748
|Result in Progress
|10
|Akole
|Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP)
|5556
|Result in Progress
|11
|Akot
|Prakash Gunwant Bharsakle (BJP)
|12535
|Result in Progress
|12
|Alibag
|Mahendra Hari Dalvi (Shiv Sena)
|29488
|Result in Progress
|13
|Amalner
|Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP)
|33435
|Result Declared
|14
|Ambegaon
|Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil (NCP)
|1523
|Result in Progress
|15
|Ambernath
|Dr. Balaji Pralhad Kinikar (Shiv Sena)
|30422
|Result in Progress
|16
|Amgaon
|Sanjay Puram (BJP)
|32361
|Result in Progress
|17
|Amravati
|Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (NCP)
|5413
|Result Declared
|18
|Andheri east
|Murji Patel (Kaka) (Shiv Sena)
|25486
|Result in Progress
|19
|Andheri west
|Ameet Bhaskar Satam (BJP)
|19599
|Result in Progress
|20
|Anushakti nagar
|Sana Malik (NCP)
|3378
|Result in Progress
|21
|Arjuni morgaon
|Badole Rajkumar Sudam (NCP)
|14830
|Result in Progress
|22
|Armori
|Ramdas Maluji Masram (INC)
|6210
|Result in Progress
|23
|Arni
|Raju Narayan Todsam (BJP)
|22681
|Result in Progress
|24
|Arvi
|Sumit Wankhede (BJP)
|30437
|Result in Progress
|25
|Ashti
|Dhas Suresh Ramchandra (BJP)
|74120
|Result in Progress
|26
|Aurangabad central
|Siddiqui Naseruddin Taquiuddin (AIMIM)
|2055
|Result in Progress
|27
|Aurangabad east
|Atul Moreshwar Save (BJP)
|2139
|Result in Progress
|28
|Aurangabad west
|Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat (Shiv Sena)
|15999
|Result in Progress
|29
|Ausa
|Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar (BJP)
|20408
|Result in Progress
|30
|Badnapur
|Kuche Narayan Tilakchand (BJP)
|25764
|Result in Progress
|31
|Badnera
|Ravi Gangadhar Rana (Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party)
|58573
|Result in Progress
|32
|Baglan
|Dilip Manglu Borse (BJP)
|128882
|Result in Progress
|33
|Balapur
|Nitin Bhikanrao Deshmukh (Shiv Sena)
|5725
|Result in Progress
|34
|Ballarpur
|Mungantwar Sudhir Sacchidanand (BJP)
|12266
|Result in Progress
|35
|Baramati
|Ajit Anantrao Pawar (NCP)
|82505
|Result in Progress
|36
|Barshi
|Dilip Gangadhar Sopal (Shiv Sena)
|4368
|Result in Progress
|37
|Basmath
|Chandrakant Alias Rajubhaiya Ramakant Navghare (NCP)
|29588
|Result in Progress
|38
|Beed
|Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar)
|8611
|Result in Progress
|39
|Belapur
|Sandeep Ganesh Naik (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar)
|3416
|Result in Progress
|40
|Bhandara
|Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj (Shiv Sena)
|20335
|Result in Progress
|41
|Bhandup West
|Ashok Dharmaraj Patil (Shiv Sena)
|4541
|Result in Progress
|42
|Bhiwandi East
|Rais Kasam Shaikh (Samajwadi Party)
|51784
|Result in Progress
|43
|Bhiwandi Rural
|Shantaram Tukaram More (Shiv Sena)
|57962
|Result Declared
|44
|Bhiwandi West
|Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar (BJP)
|31293
|Result in Progress
|45
|Bhokar
|Chavan Sreejaya Ashokrao (BJP)
|20985
|Result in Progress
|46
|Bhokardan
|Danve Santosh Raosaheb (BJP)
|18197
|Result in Progress
|47
|Bhor
|Shankar Hiraman Mandekar (NCP)
|19638
|Result in Progress
|48
|Bhosari
|Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge (BJP)
|56007
|Result in Progress
|49
|Bhusawal
|Savkare Sanjay Waman (BJP)
|47459
|Result in Progress
|50
|Boisar
|Vilas Sukur Tare (Shiv Sena)
|44455
|Result Declared
|51
|Borivali
|Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP)
|95054
|Result in Progress
|52
|Brahmapuri
|Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar (INC)
|5402
|Result in Progress
|53
|Buldhana
|Gaikwad Sanjay Rambhau (Shiv Sena)
|841
|Result in Progress
|54
|Byculla
|Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar (Shiv Sena – Uddhav)
|31361
|Result in Progress
|55
|Chalisgaon
|Mangesh Ramesh Chavan (BJP)
|83430
|Result in Progress
|56
|Chandgad
|Shivaji Shattupa Patil (Independent)
|22796
|Result in Progress
|57
|Chandivali
|Dilip Bhausaheb Lande (Shiv Sena)
|22836
|Result in Progress
|58
|Chandrapur
|Jorge War Kishor Gajanan (BJP)
|26272
|Result in Progress
|59
|Chandvad
|Dr. Aher Rahul Daulatrao (BJP)
|47754
|Result in Progress
|60
|Charkop
|Yogesh Sagar (BJP)
|91154
|Result in Progress
|61
|Chembur
|Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate (Shiv Sena)
|9640
|Result in Progress
|62
|Chikhli
|Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale (BJP)
|3583
|Result in Progress
|63
|Chimur
|Banti Bhangdiya (BJP)
|9623
|Result in Progress
|64
|Chinchwad
|Jagtap Shankar Pandurang (BJP)
|103865
|Result in Progress
|65
|Chiplun
|Shekhar Govindrao Nikam (NCP)
|6172
|Result in Progress
|66
|Chopda
|Chandrakant Baliram Sonawane (Shiv Sena)
|30724
|Result in Progress
|67
|Colaba
|Adv Rahul Suresh Narwekar (BJP)
|48581
|Result Declared
|68
|Dahanu
|Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M))
|5133
|Result in Progress
|69
|Dahisar
|Chaudhary Manisha Ashok (BJP)
|43001
|Result in Progress
|70
|Dapoli
|Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas (Shiv Sena)
|23903
|Result in Progress
|71
|Daryapur
|Gajanan Motiram Lawate (Shiv Sena – Uddhav)
|10569
|Result in Progress
|72
|Daund
|Kul Rahul Subhashrao (BJP)
|13889
|Result in Progress
|73
|Deglur
|Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb (BJP)
|29667
|Result in Progress
|74
|Deolali
|Ahire Saroj Babulal (NCP)
|40679
|Result in Progress
|75
|Deoli
|Rajesh Bhaurao Bakane (BJP)
|10580
|Result in Progress
|76
|Dhamangaon Railway
|Adsad Pratap Arunbhau (BJP)
|8610
|Result in Progress
|77
|Dharavi
|Dr. Gaikwad Jyoti Eknath (INC)
|23459
|Result in Progress
|78
|Dhule City
|Agrawal Anupbhaiyya Ompra-kash (BJP)
|40135
|Result in Progress
|79
|Dhule Rural
|Raghavendra (Ramdada) Manohar Patil (BJP)
|54615
|Result in Progress
|80