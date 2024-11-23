The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) secured its first seat in Maharashtra. BJP’s candidate Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar has won the Wadala constituency; he got a total of 66,800 votes and won with a big margin of 24973, according to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data.

The runner up in that seat was Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Shraddha Shreedhar Jadhav who secured 41827 votes followed by Snehal Sudhir Jadhav of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who collected 6972 votes, as per the ECI.

In Maharashtra, BJP-led NDA alliance is leading on 222 seats while Opposition alliance led by the Congress is ahead on 57 seats and others are leading on nine as of 1 pm poll result trends.

Maharashtra Election Results LIVE The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to reclaim power by challenging the Opposition coalition, which includes the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

What were the exit polls predictions?

At least two exit polls had forecast a comfortable win for the Mahayuti alliance. However, experts caution against placing too much weight on early trends, as vote counting usually begins with postal ballots. These are then followed by the counting of votes from electronic voting machines. The postal ballot system allows eligible voters who are unable to vote on election day to cast their ballots remotely or in advance.

Jharkhand poll results so far

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand’s 81-seat assembly, the battle is between the INDIA bloc and the opposition BJP. Current Chief Minister Hemant Soren is seeking to retain power. Key candidates from the INDIA bloc include Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his brother Basant Soren. Prominent candidates from the opposition BJP include former Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren, as well as Geeta Koda, among others.