Hemant Soren’s family in Jharkhand Assembly elections: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in alliance with the Congress, is strengthening its lead as vote counting progresses in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, surpassing the majority mark in the early stages. However, the performance of the Soren family, which leads the JMM, has been mixed.

Four members of Hemant Soren’s family participated in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections:

>Hemant Soren,

>Kalpana Soren (Hemant Soren’s wife)

>Basant Soren (Hemant Soren’s younger brother)

>Sita Soren (Hemant Soren’s sister-in-law)

Updates on Jharkhand Election Results 2024 While Hemant, Kalpana, and Basant contested on JMM tickets, Sita Soren, married to Shibu Soren’s eldest son, ran on a BJP ticket. Here’s a breakdown of their current standings:

Gandey constituency: BJP’s Muniya Devi is ahead of Kalpana Soren by over 3,000 votes.

Barhait: Hemant Soren is leading Gamliyel Hembrom of the BJP by more than 17,000 votes.

Jamtara: Congress candidate Irfan Ansari is ahead of Sita Soren (Murmu) by a margin of over 33,000 votes.

Dumka: BJP’s Sunil Soren is leading Basant Soren by over 4,000 votes.

[Figures as of 1.15 pm]

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears headed for a decisive victory, leading in 223 constituencies. The MVA, by comparison, is ahead in just 56 seats. In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance is leading in 50 seats, while the NDA trails with 30.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed confidence in securing a strong majority in Jharkhand, stating, "We will form a government with a two-thirds majority."

On the other hand, BJP leaders remain optimistic about turning the tide. Union Minister Giriraj Singh commented, “The NDA will emerge victorious in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the Bihar bypolls. We will win because the INDIA bloc is attempting to spread communalism in the country.”