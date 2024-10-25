Jharkhand MLAs' average asset Rs 3.7 crore; Kalpana Soren among richest

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana, who represents Gandey Assembly constituency, is the third richest MLA in the state, data shows. Kalpana boasts assets worth over Rs 25 crore, including movable assets amounting to Rs 8.7 crore, according to the data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Jharkhand Election Watch.

The report released on Friday showed that sitting Jharkhand MLAs have an average asset worth Rs 3.76 crore. The richest legislator is Lohardaga MLA Rameshwar Oraon, having total assets worth Rs 28 crore. He is followed by Panki MLA Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta with Rs 27 crore.

68% Jharkhand MLAs are crorepatis

Out of 74 sitting MLAs analysed in the report, a total of 50 or 68 per cent are crorepatis. Among the MLAs, 19 out of 26 from the BJP, 17 out of 25 from the JMM, nine out of the Congress’ 16 MLAs, and all three MLAs from the AJSU Party have declared assets valued over Rs 1 crore.

Silli MLA Sudesh Kumar Mahto declared the highest income in the Income Tax Returns, amounting to Rs 2.6 crore. This figure includes the combined income of himself, his spouse, and dependents.

49% Jharkhand MLAs have criminal cases

Among the 74 sitting MLAs analysed, 36 (49 per cent) have declared that they have criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 26 have serious criminal cases against them and two MLAs have declared cases related to murder. One sitting MLA has declared a charge related to rape.

Of the 26 MLAs of the BJP, 13 have criminal cases. Among JMM’s 25 legislators, 12 have criminal cases, while in Congress eight of the 16 MLAs have declared criminal cases.

Educational qualifications of Jharkhand MLAs

According to the report, the education details of the MLAs reveal that 23 have declared their educational qualifications as having completed up to the 12th standard. As many as 47 have reported qualifications of a graduate or higher. Additionally, two MLAs hold diplomas, and two have described themselves as just literate.

Jharkhand is set to go to Assembly elections on November 13 and November 20. The counting will take place on November 23.