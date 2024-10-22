Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begin

Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begin

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1, an election official said

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election
Elections: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The nomination process for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 20 commenced on Tuesday with the issuance of the notification for the second phase of polls in the state.

The nomination process will continue until October 29, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

"The nomination process of 38 assembly constituencies going to polls in the second phase on November 20 began today," an election official said.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1, he said.

In the second phase, the constituencies going to polls under the general category are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara and Silli.

More From This Section

Several BJP leaders, including 3 ex-MLAs, join JMM ahead of Jharkhand polls

Even if we go solo in J'khand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD

RJD expresses disappointment over seats offered in J'khand by Cong, JMM

INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand polls together, seat sharing awaited

Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

The ST seats are Borio, Barhait, Littipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri, while the SC constituencies include Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari.

Around 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Dera chief Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

Jharkhand elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Updates

Did Bishnoi gang demand Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan? Police gets new message

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 21 candidates

Jharkhand elections: JMM-Cong disagree over seat sharing; RJD unhappy

Topics :JharkhandJharkhand Assembly ElectionsCongressBJPJMM

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story