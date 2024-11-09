Till BJP is present, no religion based reservation, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Congress over the issue of 'Muslim reservation' and said that till the time Bharatiya Janata Party is present in this country, the minority won't get a reservation.

Shah said that Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by decreasing the reservation limit of OBCs, Dalits and tribal.

Addressing a public rally in PaIamu, Jharkhand, Amit Shah said, "Congress talks about reservation, but in our constitution, there is no such provision to give reservation on the basis of religion. In Maharashtra, a group of some 'Ulemah' submitted a memorandum to them about 10 per cent reservation to Muslims, and Congress state chief said that they will help them in it.... Congress wants to give 10 per cent reservation to Muslims by decreasing the reservation limit of OBCs, Dalits and tribal. I would like to warn Rahul Gandhi that till the time BJP is present in this country, minorities won't get reservations. Reservation to OBCs, Dalits and tribal is given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and you can't disrespect it."

Calling Congress an "anti-OBC" party, Shah said that whenever they came to power they did injustice to the OBCs community, whether it was about implementing the Kaka Kalelkar Committee report or the Mandal Commission report.

Shah further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that when he came to power, he gave 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs and constituted a National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

"Congress is an anti-OBC party. Whenever they came to power, they did injustice to them. The Kaka Kalelkar committee was made in 1950 but its report went missing. When the Mandal Commission came to give reservations to OBCs, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi opposed its implementation. They took years to give 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in central institutions. In 2014, when the public chose the Modi government, he implemented reservation of 27 per cent to OBCs. He constituted National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and gave it a constitutional place," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance, Shah said that the government of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jharkhand is the most corrupt government in the country.

Amit Shah said, "We came here to appeal to bring the BJP government in the state because the current state government is tangled in the corruption. The government of JMM, Congress and RJD is the most corrupt government in the country. Has anyone ever seen Rs 300 crores altogether? More than Rs 300 crore were seized from the house of a Congress MP. Around 27 machines were brought count the money but those machines got tired after counting such huge amount of money. Alamgir Alam was minister in the state government. Even Rs 30 crore were seized from his PA's house, but neither Hemant Soren nor Congress did anything to him. This money is yours, it belongs to the youth and poor of Jharkhand, which these Congressmen have eaten up. If you form a BJP government in the state, we will put the corrupt people behind bars."

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.