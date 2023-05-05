Home / Elections / karnataka-election / BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

BJYM activists undertook a public chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Congress headquarters in Telangana here in protest against party's election manifesto in Karnataka proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJYM activists on Friday undertook a public chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the Congress headquarters in Telangana here in protest against the party's election manifesto in Karnataka proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal.

About 20 activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, arrived at the Congress office and started reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa', and they were taken away from the place in view of a traffic jam and shifted to police station, police said.

Expressing anger against Congress for proposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal, the BJP in Telangana called for mass chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' and peaceful protests on Friday against the Congress.

Releasing the party's election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka polls, the Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion. The action will include a 'ban' against such organisations, it said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy said BJP did not field candidate against AIMIM in recent MLC polls despite having a large number of public representatives in Hyderabad, including corporators, MLA and Union Minister. This shows that BJP is having an understanding with the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he alleged.

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka: Surjewala on MLA resignations

Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

Karnataka polls: PM holds roadshow ahead of public meeting in Tumakuru

K'taka polls crucial to save nation's democratic fabric: Cong leader Chavan

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

No matter who comes to campaign, BJP will remain in power: Pralhad Joshi

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

Topics :BJPCongressKarnataka

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story