K'taka polls crucial to save nation's democratic fabric: Cong leader Chavan

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the country is now experiencing an undeclared emergency.

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the country is now experiencing an undeclared emergency.

Addressing reporters here, Chavan, who is here for the party's election campaign, said the constitutional bodies are not being allowed to function in a free manner in the country, creating an atmosphere of undeclared emergency.

The assembly elections in Karnataka is crucial not only for the State but also the first step to save the democratic fabric of the nation, he said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a decisive election that will decide the fate of the democracy in this country, he said.

Chavan alleged that a corrupt double engine government is functioning in the state where one Chief Minister "resigned over corruption charges", while another is facing "40 percent commission charges" on every project.

Even BJP MLAs are alleging that a rate of Rs 2,500 crore has been fixed for the CM's post, he said.

"The BJP was rejected by the public last time, but they stole power through horse-trading with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he charged.

Chavan said the people of Karnataka would discard the corrupt government in the State and the dictatorial policies of the Centre.

Topics :KarnatakaElection

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

