Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Things to know before result day



Karnataka saw a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the Assembly elections, which officials on Thursday termed a record. The Karnataka Assembly elections results set to be announced tomorrow. The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janata Dal (Secular) are contesting a three-way battle to win the majority in the 224-seater Karnataka Assembly.

What the exit polls say

Karnataka could be heading towards a hung Assembly, seven of 10 exit polls indicated. Those predicting a hung house also indicated that H D Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to play the kingmaker.



Current scenario The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113 seats.



With a day to go before the Karnataka Assembly results, JD (S) said that it has already decided which party to align with. Exit polls on Wednesday evening predicated a closely-fought race between the Congress and the BJP in the Karnataka elections. Most polls have given Congress a slight advantage in the race.



However, ex-Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the central leadership of the BJP will decide whether the party will approach JD (S) for support if the polls do not produce an outright winner. Speaking to news agency ANI, senior JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed said, "The decision is done. It's taken. We will announce it to the public when it is right time to".



However, Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar denied having any coalition talks with the JD (S). “Exit polls have their own theory. We don’t go by those samples, my sample size is too high and in that, we will have a comfortable majority,” he said to news agency ANI. "There is no question of a hung Assembly or a coalition government, but the national leadership will take the final call. We will get 115-117 seats, so the question of joining with JD (S) right now does not arise. Let us wait and see", the veteran leader said.