Votes are in: It's win-win for the rich in Karnataka assembly elections

Among the southern states in their last conducted election; winners had 33 times the median candidate’s assets in Telangana, 34 times in Andhra Pradesh and 42 times in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s relatively high ratio is also to do with the fact that the median candidate there had around Rs 10 lakh in assets compared to Rs 33 lakh for the median Karnataka candidate. Karnataka’s median asset value for winners is the highest among the southern states. Kerala is at the other end where median winner assets in the last election, in 2021, was Rs 1.1 crore. This was three times the median candidate assets, giving it the lowest candidate-winner gap in south India (chart 2).

The median winner had total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore in 2008. It rose to Rs 9.7 crore by 2018. The median winner’s assets were worth eight times more that of the median candidate in 2008. The disparity had widened to 29 times by 2018 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).