Who is Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist behind Congress' Karnataka win



With an eye toward the future, Kanugolu is now prepared to supervise the party's election management preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the assembly elections held in Karnataka on May 10, the Congress achieved a stunning victory, winning a total of 135 assembly seats out of 224. The grand old party had roped in poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who has been working with the Congress party since last year.

Who is Sunil Kanugolu?

Described a "man of ideas, with a handle on the big picture", Kanugolu maintains a low profile and does not interact much with media houses or leaders, reports said.



Sunil Kanugolu was born in Karnataka's Ballari district, where he completed his middle school education. Later, he lived in Chennai before relocating to Bengaluru, as reported by The Quint. "He has a personality that is calm but firm. He is low-profile, attention-hating, and because he always comes armed with data from field surveys, he cannot be bulldozed, and politicians find a lot of value in him in their everyday political work," a Congress insider told news channel NDTV.



He has formerly worked for the BJP, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He was also behind aspects of Tamil pride and the Dravidian model during the 2017 Jallikattu protests, assisting the DMK in countering the aggressive BJP. According to local media, although being a Telugu speaker, Kanugolu has roots in Karnataka and now resides in Bengaluru.



Sunil Kanugolu's history with Congress He was previously a member of Prashant Kishor's team, which played an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014. The poll strategist was also influential in the BJP's election campaigns in the past in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, which the BJP won.



Kanugolu was made a member of Task Force 2024, a committee formed by Congress to carry out the Nav Sankalp (New Resolution) declaration approved in Udaipur in May 2022. In addition to Kanugolu, the team includes P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Last year, Sunil Kanugolu was brought on board to help with the party's electoral strategy for various elections across India after the party's talks with Prashant Kishor fell through.