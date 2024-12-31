From memes to AI: How digital tools reshaped India's 2024 general elections

The 2024 Indian General elections, held from April to June, marked a significant shift in political campaigning, heavily influenced by digital technology. With nearly 970 million eligible voters, this election was characterised by an unprecedented integration of digital platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), and social media into the political landscape.

Role of social media

>Dominance of digital platforms

According to recent data, India ranks as the second-largest nation after China in terms of internet users globally, with more than 692 million individuals having internet access. Among them, around 400 million are active on social media platforms. No wonder, platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp became essential for candidates and parties to connect with voters before the general election.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the way in spending on Google and Meta ads, with significant investments aimed at maximising their visibility and engagement across these platforms. The Congress also used social media extensively, promoting hashtags like #Bhartibharosa, #Pehlinaukaripakki, and #KissanMSPGuaranteee to communicate their manifesto and engage with specific voter concerns.

During the runup to the Lok Sabha election, data (from January to March) revealed that the BJP maintained its dominance in India’s social media landscape, with its growth outpacing that of other parties. However, Congress and AAP surpassed the BJP in terms of new user additions on Instagram and YouTube, respectively, according to a report by India Today.

The All India Trinamool Congress had a relatively minor presence on social media compared to its political counterparts.

Also Read

On X, all parties experienced steady growth, except for AAP, which saw a drop of approximately 1,200 followers in January. The BJP gained 120,000 followers in both January and February, with a slight increase to 170,000 in March. Congress’ follower count on X grew by more than 59,000 in January, nearly 70,000 in February, and over 108,000 in March. TMC’s account added around 1,600 followers in January, 1,800 in February, and 6,400 in March, according to data from analytics firm Social Blade.

On YouTube, where parties share speeches, campaign content, and press conferences, AAP stood out with impressive growth. While Congress and AAP’s YouTube channels saw consistent increase in subscribers, the BJP’s channel experienced a decline. AAP added 590,000 subscribers in the period analysed, with the BJP gaining 530,000 and Congress adding 500,000. TMC’s YouTube subscribers grew by 28,000. AAP saw a significant boost in March, adding 360,000 subscribers, coinciding with the arrest of its leader in a corruption case.

Despite the dip in subscriber growth, the BJP’s official YouTube channel led in cumulative video views, with 432 million views over the three months, followed by AAP with 307.8 million and Congress with 166.9 million. TMC’s YouTube channel garnered 93 million views, according to the data.

Instagram emerged as the top platform for online ad spending by the BJP and Congress between December 2023 and March 2024. Congress gained over 1.32 million followers, while the BJP added 850,000, and AAP gained 230,000 in the first quarter of 2024. TMC’s growth was modest, with just 6,000 new followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained a commanding lead over other Indian leaders across social media. Between January and March, Modi gained 2.6 million followers, far surpassing the 500,000 new followers of Rahul Gandhi. Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee added 100,000 and 52,000 followers, respectively, on X during the same period.

>Digital strategies

The BJP connected with voters by sharing a personalised ‘Letter from the Prime Minister’ via WhatsApp, a platform with over 500 million monthly active users in India. The message highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government and invited voter feedback. Additionally, the party launched the ‘My First Vote For Modi’ website, where users could pledge their support for Modi, upload videos explaining their choice, and access short clips showcasing development initiatives under the NDA government.

Similarly, the Congress ran a Rahul Gandhi WhatsApp group to facilitate interactions between the leader and the public, where he reportedly addressed queries.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also recognised the importance of digital engagement by launching campaigns aimed at young voters. Initiatives like ‘Turning 18’ targeted first-time voters through social media outreach, emphasising the role of digital platforms in shaping electoral participation.

Data from the Election Commission reveals that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP spent Rs 325 crore on media advertisements, including print, electronic, bulk SMS, cable websites, and TV channels, while the Congress spent Rs 356 crore on similar campaigns.

>A sea of memes on social media

Political parties increasingly embraced memes as a powerful tool for engagement during elections, using humour and cultural references to resonate with voters. Here are some of the most memorable memes from recent elections:

The confused math lady: This meme became popular among voters trying to make sense of the complexities of political alliances and party splits.

BJP’s ‘Same same, but different’ series: The BJP used this meme format to highlight perceived similarities between rival politicians, such as Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, juxtaposing them with humorous images. This series gained significant traction on social media, getting over 140,000 likes on Instagram.

Election Commission’s Bollywood-inspired memes: The Election Commission of India joined the meme trend by creating content that encouraged voter participation. One notable meme featured a young Amir Khan from the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, promoting the idea of voting with pride.

Money Heist references: In Telangana, political parties like the BJP and TRS engaged in a meme war using visuals from the popular series Money Heist to critique each other’s policies.

AAP’s ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used memes to rally support, urging voters to respond to his arrest by voting against rival parties.

>Micro-targeting and analytics

The use of AI-driven analytics allowed parties to micro-target specific demographics with tailored messaging. For instance, the BJP employed sophisticated data analysis to identify voter preferences and craft messages that resonated with different segments of the electorate. This approach maximised campaign impact but also contributed to the formation of online echo chambers that reinforced partisan beliefs among voters. The Congress similarly leveraged analytics to focus on youth and marginalised groups, tailoring their messages accordingly.

Artificial intelligence in campaigning

>Uses of AI

The 2024 elections saw a significant infusion of AI technologies into campaign strategies. Political parties reportedly allocated around $50 million to develop AI-generated content, including deepfakes aimed at influencing voter perceptions. For example, the BJP shared an AI-made video featuring one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main opponents in a humorous light, while the INC created parodies mocking PM Modi’s policies.

A notable example of deepfake misuse was a video of Amit Shah, altered to falsely suggest that the BJP opposed all forms of reservations, misrepresenting the party’s actual stance. Another case involved a deepfake voice of Mahatma Gandhi, endorsing a political party, raising concerns about exploiting deceased figures for political gain. During the elections, deepfakes featuring celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan falsely showed their endorsement of certain parties. Despite their denials, these videos gained traction on social media, showcasing the ease with which misinformation can spread, influencing voters.

Additionally, AI tools were used for predictive analytics to identify swing voters and deliver hyper-personalised messages through robocalls and chatbots.

>Challenges posed by AI

Despite its advantages, the use of generative AI raised concerns about misinformation and electoral integrity. The Indian government acknowledged these risks; officials warned that AI-generated content could undermine democracy by spreading deceptive narratives. The Election Commission struggled to regulate these technologies effectively, relying on tech companies for self-regulation amid fears of manipulated media proliferating unchecked.

Digital engagement strategies

>Citizen journalism and independent platforms

In response to a stifling traditional media environment dominated by pro-government narratives, many politicians turned to independent digital platforms. Individuals like Ravish Kumar gained popularity as citizen journalists on YouTube, providing alternative viewpoints that engaged directly with audiences. This shift allowed Opposition members to bypass traditional media gatekeepers and connect more authentically with voters.

>Virtual campaigning amid challenges

The extreme summer heat posed challenges for physical campaigning; thus, virtual engagement became a necessity. Online events replaced political rallies, allowing parties like the BJP and the Congress to reach voters without logistical challenges posed by weather conditions. This change not only facilitated broader participation but also highlighted the importance of digital literacy among voters.

Electoral integrity concerns

>Misinformation and regulation issues

The rapid evolution of digital campaigning raised significant concerns regarding misinformation. The widespread use of social media for political messaging led to increased scrutiny over the accuracy of information shared online. Many voters found it challenging to discern credible sources from unreliable ones in a landscape filled with competing narratives.

>Government response and regulatory challenges

While there were calls for stricter regulations on digital campaigning practices, enforcement remained lax. The Election Commission’s warnings against deepfake usage highlighted the need for better regulatory frameworks to address these emerging challenges effectively.

Shaping democracy in digital times

The general elections in 2024 marked a turning point in the role of digital technology in political campaigns. Social media platforms, AI-driven strategies, and digital engagement tools became central to electioneering, offering multiple opportunities for voter outreach and mobilisation. However, these advances were accompanied by challenges, including the spread of misinformation, deepfake content, and concerns over electoral integrity. As India navigates this new digital landscape, balancing innovation with responsible governance will protect democratic processes in future elections.