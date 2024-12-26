6 national parties bag over 63% of vote share in 2024 LS polls: EC report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Besides the six recognised national parties, 47 recognised state parties and 690 registered.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
The six national parties bagged over 63 per cent share of the total valid votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections held this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National People's Party (NPP) are the six national parties. 

Besides the six recognised national parties, 47 recognised state parties and 690 registered, unrecognised political parties contested the parliamentary polls, according to statistical data issued by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.

According to the data, 3,921 independent candidates contested but only seven of them were elected.

Besides, 3,905 independent candidates forfeited the deposits. Their vote share stood at 2.79 per cent of the total valid votes.

Out of the 3,921 independent candidates, 279 were women, the EC noted. 

The none of the above (NOTA) option got 63,71,839 or 0.99 per cent votes in 2024 compared to 1.06 per cent in 2019.

Over 979.7 million citizens had registered themselves as electors as compared to over 911.9 million in 2019 -- an increase of 7.43 per cent.

Out of these registered electors, 646.4 million had cast votes in 2024, compared to 614 million in 2019, the EC said.

According to the poll panel, any Indian citizen who registers in the electoral roll is defined as an elector. The elector who eventually votes is called voter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

