Will Wayanad accept Priyanka Gandhi's poll debut? Early trends suggest...

Wayanad bypolls 2024 result latest updates: Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , who is marking her political debut from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, was leading by a margin of over 35,000 votes in the early counting trends on Saturday, the Election Commission data showed.

Priyanka Gandhi's poll debut significance

If Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad, the Gandhi family will have a solidified presence in the Parliament, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are already representatives. Sonia Gandhi, who earlier represented the Rae Bareli seat, now is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Besides Wayanad, Kerala’s Chelakkara Assembly seat is also up for bypolls.

When were bypolls held in Wayanad

The polling for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls was held on November 13, coinciding with the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand and bypolls to various Assembly seats in multiple states.

The election officials began the counting trend with the postal ballots, which offer a remote voting opportunity to the people who are not able to cast their votes on the official polling day. Following this, the counting of electronic voting machines will be taken up by the officials.

Priyanka has campaigned for the Congress party in several elections for the past many years. However, her potential victory from Wayanad will mark her entry into active politics.

Besides Priyanka, there were a total of 15 candidates for the seats.

(With PTI inputs)