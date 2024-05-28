Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / After campaigning ends, PM Modi to take a meditation break in Kanyakumari

After campaigning ends, PM Modi to take a meditation break in Kanyakumari

PM Modi's meditation break will start just after campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends on the evening of May 30

PM Modi on a meditation trip in Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand in 2020. (Photo: BJP4India)
PM Modi on a meditation trip in Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand in 2019. (Photo: BJP4India)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial located in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on May 31 for a brief spiritual sojourn, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Tuesday.

The meditation break will start after campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends on the evening of May 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


PM Modi is expected to reach Kanyakumari on Thursday evening. His daylong meditation exercise at Vivekananda Rock Memorial will begin on May 31. The visit will conclude on June 1, when he departs for Delhi.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a popular tourist attraction in Kanyakumari, is dedicated to the 19th century philosopher and author Swami Vivekananda. The memorial is situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar on a rock in the sea, about 500 metres from the mainland, the Tamil Nadu tourism website explains. The rock is surrounded by the Laccadive sea at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

The party leader further said that Modi’s Kanyakumari visit was not related to any BJP-linked event. We would know about his schedule a day in advance, he added.

Modi often participates in religious ceremonies and visits temples and historical locations. He had similarly taken a ‘meditation’ trip to Kedarnath Shrine right before the final leg of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He spent nearly 17 hours meditating at the Rudra meditation cave in Uttarakhand on May 18. The last phase of the Lok Sabha polls that year took place on May 19 and the results were announced on May 23.

The 2024 polls will conclude on June 1 with their results will be announced on June 4.

Also Read

LS polls LIVE: PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of general elections results

AUS vs PAK 2023: How Aamer Jamal became find of Pakistan's Australia tour

Multi-point trip: Tax break is on direct travel cost to farthest place

PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

'Ancient country, new ideas': Bill Gates' praise for India in latest trip

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre after June 4: Lalu's jibe at PM Modi

Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion, alleges Nadda

Ex-Telangana CM KCR accused of pressuring BJP with MLA poaching case

Here's what PM Modi said on Kejriwal's allegations on political arrests

Amit Shah's remarks boost Thakur's campaign, stakes high for Sukhu

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiSwami Vivekananda speechBS Web ReportsKedarnathVivekanandaTamil NaduLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story