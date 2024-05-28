LS polls LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Dumka, Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh to campaign in Varanasi



The abuse of powers of the ED, CBI and electoral bonds will not help the BJP cling to power and its slogan of "400 paar" will remain a slogan, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba asserted on Monday. At a press conference, she alleged the Narendra Modi government has been giving benefits to the business houses and waived off Rs 16 trillion to 21 industrialists. After touring 27 states, no Modi wave is visible anywhere as claimed by the BJP and at present, there are only two issues -- unemployment and inflation, she added. "Misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the electoral bonds will not help the BJP to retain power," she said.



Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the former will go abroad for a vacation and the latter will be singing after the results of Lok Sabha polls will be out on June 4. Speaking to ANI in Varanasi on Monday, Singh said, "In the sixth phase, we are about to touch the 400 mark and in the seventh phase, we will be crossing the 400 mark and that day, Akhilesh Yadav will be singing songs and Rahul Gandhi will go for his foreign trips as no option will be left for them. This country wants a strong government, not a compelled government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren before travelling to West Bengal for a two-day visit. Sita Soren is the BJP candidate from Dumka. PM Modi will take part in a public meeting in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat constituency around 2:30 pm and address an rally in Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas district., which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.