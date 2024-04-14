Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ahead of LS elections, Gujarat govt transfers, promotes 35 IPS officers

Ahead of LS elections, Gujarat govt transfers, promotes 35 IPS officers

A total of 20 IPS officers have been promoted by the Gujarat government

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
The Gujarat government on Sunday promoted and transferred 35 Indian Police Service officers amid the code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

Important cities like Surat and Vadodara got new police commissioners due to the exercise. Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot was made Surat police commissioner, while additional director general of police (administration), Gandhinagar, Narashima Komar replaced him.


IPS officers Manoj Agarwal, K L N Rao, G S Malik and Hasmukh Patel were promoted from ADG to Director General of Police rank though they will continue to hold current posts, as per the government order.

A total of 20 IPS officers have been promoted by the Gujarat government. Chirag Koradia, who was awaiting posting has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Police Border Range, while J R Mothaliya, who too was awaiting posting, will be new IG (Ahmedabad range). IPS officer Prem Vir Singh has been made IG (Surat Range).

Tarun Duggal, deputy commissioner of Police (Zone 7) of Ahmedabad city, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police of Mehsana, while Om Prakash Jat, currently Anti Terrorist Squad SP, will be new Ahmedabad Rural SP. All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling on May 7.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsGujarat governmentGujarat electionsBJP MLAsIPS officers

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

