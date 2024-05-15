Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP diverting people's attention, bringing up religion in polls: Priyanka

BJP diverting people's attention, bringing up religion in polls: Priyanka

Gandhi said the government was not accountable to the people in the last 10 years due to this 'politics of religion'

Priyanka Gandhi,Priyanka,Congress leader
Raebareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rae Bareli (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of diverting people's attention and bringing up religion during elections.

Gandhi said the government was not accountable to the people in the last 10 years due to this "politics of religion".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The leaders of BJP have realised that they can come to power after tricking you in the name of religion," she said addressing a rally in support of her brother and Congress' Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's leaders, right from Narendra Modi to the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli all think that there is no need to work for the public and "divert your attention in the name of religion" during elections, she added.

BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh has been fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.
 

Priyanka Gandhi said there are two kinds of politics being done in the country: one is truthful, devoted and willing to work for the voters, while the other is the politics of BJP -- they play with your emotions, seek votes in the name of religion and remain in power without caring for voters.

She also alleged that the BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli is threatening village heads for votes.

Targeting the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, Gandhi said, "They call us corrupt. But the Congress party could not become a rich party in 55 years (it was in power), but the BJP has become the richest party in the world within 10 years."

Recounting the Congress' promises made in its 'Nyay Patra' -- its manifesto -- Gandhi said a government led by the party will work for women, farmers and youth who have been neglected by the BJP.

Polling in Rae Bareli is on May 20, the fifth round of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for India': Priyanka on PM's remark

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Priyanka campaigns for Rahul in Rae Bareli, slams PM for Adani-Ambani jibe

LS polls: Do not fall for words used by PM in his speeches, says Priyanka

Unemployment rate highest in country under Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi assets declared: Who's wealthier and by how much?

LS polls 2024: PM Modi should focus on development issues, says Kharge

PoK is part of India, we will take it: Amit Shah amid ongoing protests

LS polls: Migration of skilled workforce main issue in Odisha's Kendrapara

LS polls: BJP wiped out from south India, halved elsewhere, says Ramesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJP

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story