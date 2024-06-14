Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP leader seeks Maha minister's expulsion, claims he backed Cong candidate

BJP leader seeks Maha minister's expulsion, claims he backed Cong candidate

In a letter to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the party's Sillod city unit chief Kamlesh Katariya alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sattar and his supporters had helped Congress

BJP,BJP logo
The BJP leader said party workers were disgruntled with Sattar and his followers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A BJP leader has demanded the expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar, alleging that he had supported the Congress candidate in the Jalna seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday, the party's Sillod city unit chief Kamlesh Katariya alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sattar and his supporters had helped Congress candidate Kalyan Kale, who defeated former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve by a margin of over one lakh votes in Jalna.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Katariya claimed that Sattar, who represents Sillod in the state assembly, had worked against (the BJP candidate) in his segment, which is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

"The BJP has a voter base in Sillod, and Sattar is trying to finish off the party here. False cases are registered against party workers," he alleged in the letter.

The BJP leader said party workers were disgruntled with Sattar and his followers.

"We have tolerated this for the party's sake till now. A decision should be made, and the minister should be expelled from the Maharashtra cabinet," Katariya wrote.

Earlier, Sattar had claimed he worked for Danve, but "some of his people" backed out as they thought their support would not be returned in the upcoming assembly polls in the Sillod constituency.

Also Read

Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 30.85% voter turnout in Maharashtra until 1 pm

Lok Sabha elections: 11 seats in Maharashtra to vote on May 13 in 4th phase

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, importance, Wishes, and Quotes

Phase four: Voting on May 13 for 96 LS seats; 175 Assembly seats in Andhra

RSS leader takes a dig at BJP, says 'arrogance stopped at 241 by Lord Ram'

AAP leaders review LS poll results, pledge to work harder for next election

SAD reflects on LS poll outcome, reposes faith in Badal's leadership

After Rahul expresses dilemma over LS seats, Kerala's Cong chief drops hint

IAF played vital role in LS polls, flew over 1,000 hours in 1,750 sorties

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BJPMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsLok Sabha electionsIndian National Congress

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story