AAP leaders review LS poll results, pledge to work harder for next election

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders discussed the results of the Lok Sabha elections and pledged that they would work harder for the next general elections, a party leader said on Thursday. AAP fought at 22 Lok Sabha seats and managed to win just three in Punjab. Despite an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, it lost all the four seats it contested at the hands of the BJP. "AAP definitely got fewer seats than expected, but the game is not over yet. We will come with new energy in the next election," AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said.

He said that the decision of the people of Delhi was a top priority for the party. We acknowledged that "there must have been some shortcomings in our hard work" and pledged to work harder to win next time.

Pathak said Assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi and by-elections in Punjab were the next goals of the party.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the top party leaders, including national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyender Jain, were put behind bars.

"If we wanted, we could have negotiated with them, but we have come to politics to work for people as leaders, not to become dealers," Singh asserted.

Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the INDIA bloc fought on seven seats in the national capital in adverse conditions yet managed to raise its vote percentage.

The AAP-Congress alliance, with a four-three seat sharing formula in place, lost against BJP candidates in all seven constituencies despite partially succeeding in preventing a vote split.

"The day Arvind Kejriwal will stand as a contender for the post of Prime Minister of the country, AAP will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi," Rai said.

It was the first meeting of top AAP leaders after the debacle faced by the party in the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi government ministers, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, also attended the meeting.