BJP's 2-point programme to spread injustice, hatred, violence, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the ruling party's two-point programme is to encourage injustice and spread hatred and violence

Rahul Gandhi (Representational image)
Press Trust of India Raigarh

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the ruling party's two-point programme is to encourage injustice and spread hatred and violence.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting at Rengalpali village in Chhattsigarh's Raigarh district after his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered the state from Odisha.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was not an OBC by birth as his caste "ghanchi" was included in the Other Backward Classes list in 2000 in Gujarat by the then BJP government there.

"The BJP's two-point programme is to encourage injustice and spread hatred and violence," Gandhi claimed.

One year ago, the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered about 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (in 2022-23) against the BJP's act to spread hatred and create an atmosphere of violence. Now the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been started to seek justice for the people, he said.

Reiterating his party's pitch for caste census, Gandhi said, "If Modi ji says there are only two castes - poor and rich - in the country, then how come he became an OBC...Modi ji was not born as an OBC. Modi ji's caste ghanchi was included in the OBC (list) in 2000 by the then BJP government in Gujarat. Your PM was not from the OBC. He keeps on identifying him as OBC, but he was not an OBC, rather he was from the general category caste.

Topics :Rahul GandhiBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National CongressSonia GandhiLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

