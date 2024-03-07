Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, Bengal safest for women: Mamata

BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, Bengal safest for women: Mamata

Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them, and asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls."

Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states."

"West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women," she said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments, Banerjee said, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

'There's RSS base in Sandeshkhali', says Mamata Banerjee amid ongoing row

Happy 69th Birthday to Mamata Banerjee: All about her political journey

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

INDIA bloc lacks unity, has no vision or agenda for LS elections: BJP

LS polls: Kharge's son-in-law emerges as front-runner for Gulbarga seat

LS polls: Two sides of same coin, says Congress on possible BJP-BJD tie-up

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

NDA will win 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Northeast: Assam CM Himanta

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeBJPbengalwomen

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story