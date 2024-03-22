Company that's biggest electoral bond donor funded 10 state-level parties

Electoral bonds purchased by Future Gaming and Hotel Services match the identification numbers of donations received by at least 13 political parties in India. The company last week emerged as the leading contributor of electoral bonds, which were used to fund parties anonymously and were scrapped by the Supreme Court.

These include three national parties and 10 state-level entities. Future Gaming purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. The identification numbers of its bonds match against the identification numbers of the bonds received by political parties.

It donated to the BJP in 2019, when national elections were held, and in 2021, 2022, 2023, data published by the Election Commission (EC) shows. It made donations to the BJP in 2024 before the schedule for national elections was announced. It did not donate to the Congress, India’s main Opposition party, in the latest EC data available for 2024, but gave it donations in from 2020 to 2023. It did not give donations to the Congress in 2019, but did so for the Aam Aadmi Party in 2021 and 2023.