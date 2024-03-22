Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections 2024: TN CM Stalin to launch campaign from Trichy on Friday

LS elections 2024: TN CM Stalin to launch campaign from Trichy on Friday

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch his party's campaign for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, from this central district on Friday

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tiruchirappalli (TN)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch his party's campaign for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, from this central district on Friday.

Stalin, a key leader of the opposition INDIA bloc, will canvass votes for the party-led bloc's Tiruchirappalli candidate, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko and the DMK's Arun Nehru in nearby Perambalur, according to the tour schedule of the ruling party chief.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which had swept the 2019 elections. It had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu then, besides the neighbouring Puducherry segment.

Durai is the son of MDMK founder Vaiko and the Tiruchirappalli constituency has been allotted to the party by the DMK as part of the poll pact. Congress' Su Thirunavukkarasar represents the segment in the outgoing House.

After launching his poll campaign from here, Stalin will embark on a state-wide tour, covering all 39 LS seats in the state, besides Puducherry, in the coming days. He will conclude the campaign in Chennai on April 17, seeking votes for his party's South Chennai and Central Chennai candidates.

Also Read

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

10 people, including 4 women killed in mishap in TN fireworks factory

LS elections 2024: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

Stalin dubs speculations of his son's elevation as deputy CM as rumours

Our family strives for every family in TN: Stalin takes jibe at PM Modi

Cong Prez Kharge makes way for son-in-law, unlikely to contest LS polls

Electoral bonds: Megha Engineering, Qwik Supply big donors for ruling BJP

Electoral bonds data: Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 to Shiv Sena

Cong's 3rd list for LS polls: Kharge's son-in-law to contest from Gulbarga

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress announces new list of candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :M K StalinLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaTamil NaduTamil Nadu elections

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story