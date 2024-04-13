Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong names 16 more LS candidates, fields Vikramaditya against Kangana

Cong names 16 more LS candidates, fields Vikramaditya against Kangana

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh

Vikramaditya Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

