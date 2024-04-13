BJD moves EC against Sambit Patra for distributing clocks with BJP symbol

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday moved to the Election Commission (EC) accusing BJP nominee for Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sambit Patra of distributing clocks adorned with the saffron party symbol, and his photograph to shopkeepers ahead of the polls.

A BJD delegation led by Rajya Sabha Member Sulata Deo has submitted a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha in this regard.

"It has come to our attention that Sambit Patra and his campaign team have resorted to gross misconduct by distributing clocks adorned with the BJP logo, lotus symbol, and even Patra's photograph," the BJD alleged in its petition.

Alleging this move of Patra is a blatant attempt to influence voters and also a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the BJD said, "We strongly condemn such reprehensible actions by Patra and his team. It is imperative that immediate and stringent action be taken by the EC to rectify this situation and ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process is upheld."





The party demanded that the total cost of all these clocks should be added to the expenses of the BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Puri.

The regional party leaders requested the EC to take swift and decisive action against Sambit Patra and his campaign team.

In another petition filed before the EC during the day, the BJD alleged that Odisha BJP leaders and candidates are threatening and intimidating government officials on election duty in Odisha by misusing the name of the Commission.

The BJD sought the EC's intervention to protect government officials on election duty from such threats and intimidations by BJP leaders.

Reacting to the allegations of BJD, Odisha BJP leader Biranchi Tripathy said the ruling party has moved to the EC only to protect "corrupt" government officers, without thinking about the people of Odisha.