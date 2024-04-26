Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong will continue the campaign on greater use of VVPATs: Jairam Ramesh

Cong will continue the campaign on greater use of VVPATs: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress was not a party, directly or indirectly, to the petition on VVPATs rejected by the Supreme Court today, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress will continue with its political campaign on greater use of VVPATs to increase public trust in the electoral process, the party said on Friday after the Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs.

The Congress was not a party, directly or indirectly, to the petition on VVPATs rejected by the Supreme Court today, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have taken note of the verdict of the 2-judge bench and our political campaign on the greater use of VVPATs to increase public trust in the electoral process will continue," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court has rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and said "blindly distrusting" any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism.

Maintaining that "democracy is all about striving to build harmony and trust between all institutions", a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta delivered two concurring verdicts and dismissed all the pleas in the matter, including those seeking to go back to ballot papers in elections.

Also Read

SC to hear plea for cross-verification of EVMs with VVPAT by voters

Lok Sabha 2024: What to do if your name is missing from electoral rolls?

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

Poll body answers SC's queries, Court reserves judgement in EVM-VVPAT case

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

No Modi wave in Karnataka but one in favour of Cong govt: CM Siddaramaiah

LS polls: Rajasthan records over 40% turnout in 13 constituencies till 1 pm

Sunita Kejriwal to campaign, to hold roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday

Implementation of UCC in country is PM Modi's guarantee, says Amit Shah

LS polls: No violation of MCC in Ajit Pawar's funds for votes' remarks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jairam RameshIndian National CongressLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsVVPAT

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story