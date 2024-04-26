Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Sunita Kejriwal to campaign, to hold roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the people of Delhi

She has so far held three digital media briefings mainly focused on communicating the chief minister's messages to the people and Delhi cabinet ministers | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Atishi announced on Friday.

She will begin her campaign with a roadshow in East Delhi constituency on Saturday, she added.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the people of Delhi.

"She will campaign for the party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. She will hold her first roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday and then another roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday," Atishi said.

Sunita Kejriwal is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to the AAP's campaigning which has been affected by the chief minister's arrest in a money laundering case in March.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Since the chief minister's arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has been acting as a channel of communication between her husband and the AAP and its MLAs.

She has so far held three digital media briefings mainly focused on communicating the chief minister's messages to the people and Delhi cabinet ministers.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsSunita KejriwalAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

