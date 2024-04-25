Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong will steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation: PM Modi

Cong will steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation: PM Modi

"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added

APRIL 23, 2024** Tonk: BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agra (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was working to end "appeasement" while charging that the Congress was determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Modi also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the state, saying it was based on "politics of appeasement".
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They have their eyes on women's property, I am here as the chowkidar' (watchman)," Modi said.

"Indian Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress insults the constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion," Modi said.

"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added.

"The friendship between two boys in UP is based on politics of appeasement," the prime minister said attacking the alliance between Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance.

Also Read

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Maha backward class panel's survey to end just before midnight on Friday

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

LS polls: Elections have slipped out of Modi's hands, says Rahul Gandhi

Maha Bhavan will be built in Kashmir with Centre's support: CM Shinde

Kerala Oppn leader complains to EC against Delhi LG for MCC violation

EC seeks response from PM Modi, Rahul on allegations of hate speech

LS polls: HM Shah set to launch BJP's election campaign in Odisha today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian National CongressDalit-OBCMuslimsBJPReservation quota

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story