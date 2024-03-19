Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress Working Committee meets to finalise party's LS poll manifesto

Congress Working Committee meets to finalise party's LS poll manifesto

Sources said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ , in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
The Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Kumari Selja were also present.

The manifesto committee of the party has already sent the draft document to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for its nod. The CWC would grant its approval and give a final shape to the draft manifesto which carries the five 'guarantees' for justice.

The party is fighting the elections on the issue of 'five nyay' (justices) -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay' -- giving 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have been announced by the Congress president Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

