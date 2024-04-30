Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress spreading lies about BJP changing Constitution, alleges Shah

Congress spreading lies about BJP changing Constitution, alleges Shah

Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people

Union Home Minster Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people.

The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, he told a press conference here.

The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country, the home minister said.

Shah asserted that the party was getting a very good response from voters in the southern states, too.

 

Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections Congress BJP

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

