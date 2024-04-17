DMK accuses federal agencies of phone tapping ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the state chief election commissioner, alleging that federal agencies have been monitoring the phone conversations of the party's leaders, including Lok Sabha candidates as well as their friends and family members, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).

DMK leader R S Bharathi, in a letter to the commissioner, wrote, "We understand that the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], IT [Income Tax Department], and other agencies under the Union government are illegally intercepting the telephones of candidates, our frontline leaders, their friends, and close relatives." He further said, "We cannot be oblivious of the fact that software like Pegasus is said to be used by these agencies against political opponents."

The HT quoted Bharathi as saying that the investigating agencies were "using illegal software" to tap phones to create a "non-level playing field" in electioneering. Bharathi urged the Election Commission of India to immediately intervene and order an inquiry into the "anti-democratic" actions of the Union government and to ensure free and fair elections.

Tamil Nadu's Opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has alleged that the state government is unlawfully wiretapping the phones of its party leaders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his election rally in Tirunelveli on Monday, said that the state's ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, have a "deep hatred towards Tamil culture" and are attempting to "erase Tamil identity", HT reported.

At Tirunelveli, he said the DMK-Congress combine was opposed to traditional practices like Jallikattu and positioned the BJP as the genuine custodian of Tamil values.

The HT reported that PM Modi further accused the DMK and the Congress of neglect and corruption and brought up the issue of drugs, which had recently come to the fore in the state with the arrest of a local DMK leader.

PM Modi said, "Our Tamil Nadu is currently going through a great tragedy of corruption and scams of family-run parties... pushing your children into a drug hell. Modi will fight not only these corrupt individuals, but also these drug mafias."