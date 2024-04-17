People of Kerala won't believe PM Modi's poll promises: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the people of the state won't believe the heap of promises showered upon them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent election rallies.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of implementing RSS' agenda in the country and also hit out at the Congress for remaining silent on the controversial CAA in its manifesto.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"People may be cheated once, but not repeatedly," he said while addressing an election meeting in Pattambi in Palakkad.

"Narendra Modi came here (to Kerala) and showered several promises. But will any person ever believe this? They may be cheated once, but not repeatedly," Vijayan said.

The Left veteran said the Modi government had come to power for the first time in 2014 following the discontent and anti-incumbency prevailing in the country against the then Congress-led UPA II government.

"Modi and the BJP had then showered several promises before the people of the country who were unhappy under the UPA rule," he alleged.

As the people had been fed up with the UPA rule, they believed the promises of BJP and voted it to power, the CM further charged.

But the BJP had continued to implement Congress's financial policies, and the people of the country realised it, he added.

Vijayan accused the BJP government of implementing the RSS agenda in the country and said the CAA was part of this.

The Left veteran also charged that the saffron party's attempt was to turn India into a religious nation.

Criticising the Congress party over the CAA, he alleged that it was maintaining silence about the controversial law in its election manifesto.

However, the Left parties clearly said in their election manifesto that the CAA wouldn't be implemented in the country.