Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

DMK will contest in 22 seats; Congress 9 seats; VC, CPI and CPIM will contest 2 seats each, while MDMK and IUML will contest 1 seat each

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has reached an agreement with M K Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regarding seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu. Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress will contest nine seats, including the stronghold of senior leader P Chidambaram, Sivaganga.

Under the INDIA alliance, parties have concluded the seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the agreement, the ruling DMK will contest in 22 seats (including one by KDMK under the Rising Sun symbol), while the Congress will vie for 10 seats (including one in Puducherry).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Tiruchirappalli seat will be contested by the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Other parties, such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VC), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), will each contest in two seats. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and MDMK will each contest in one seat.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress will field candidates in Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Karur, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari for the Lok Sabha polls.
 
"The Congress will contest elections for nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of the DMK and alliance parties. We are confident of winning all seats in Tamil Nadu," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had stated earlier.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief, MK Stalin, joined Rahul Gandhi on the concluding day of the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Mumbai. During the event, Stalin praised the efforts of the Wayanad MP and congratulated him for successfully completing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He commended Gandhi for 'traversing the length and breadth of India to unite the nation'.

Also Read

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Electoral bonds dropped at office, got by post: Political parties on donors

This is fight between 'Asuri Shakti', 'Daivik Shakti': Congress slams PM

Preparation for Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram's Aizawl in full swing

2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar', says PM Modi

Cong's Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of 'creating space' for BJP in state


During the previous Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led alliance secured a landslide victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress party managed to win eight seats out of the nine contested. While the DMK had a vote share of 33.2 per cent and the Congress' vote share was 12.9 per cent.
 
Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil will be conducted in a single phase on April 19, according to the poll schedule released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.
 

Topics : M K Stalin Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections DMK Congress Tamil Nadu BS Web Reports Politics Elections in India Indian elections Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon