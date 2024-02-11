Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / DMK forms war room in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

DMK forms war room in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a war room to coordinate election works ahead of the 2024 general election, an official statement issued by the party said on Sunday.

DMK co-organizing secretary Anbagam Kalai will coordinate the booth committee, and constituency coordinators and eye on the electoral campaign.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Likewise, DMK deputy organizing secretary Austin will coordinate media and star campaigners.

Similarly, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango will coordinate legal aspects and Election Commission-related issues.

DMK also has announced a list of teams in a war room to coordinate the election works. The Election Commission and Legal team, law and order-related permission and district coordinators were part of the war room team.

Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Mayor Priya.

In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, and A Raza.

This committee aims to ensure effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA bloc parties during the electoral process.

Also Read

Karnataka does not own Cauvery: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on water row

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Central team's appreciation endorsement of DMK regime's solid work: Stalin

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

Rijiju criticises Cong, DMK MPs for questioning SC ruling on Article 370

Congress to come out with people-friendly manifesto, says DK Shivakumar

2024 LS polls should be fought on people-centric issues: Sachin Pilot

We are firmly with 'INDIA': AAP on decision to contest all Punjab seats

Will announce candidates for 13 Punjab LS seats within fortnight: Kejriwal

BJP got Rs 1,300 cr via electoral bonds, over 7 times what Cong received

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsTamil Nadu governmentTamil Nadu electionsDMK MLAsDMK

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story