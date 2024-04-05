EC asks officials to work on increasing voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls

For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday met municipal commissioners from major cities and select district election officers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and asked them to make efforts to improve voter turnout in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said that 266 parliamentary constituencies with low voter turnout have been identified and all concerned municipal commissioners, district election officers and state chief election officers have been called to find ways to reach out to voters in a targeted manner.



ALSO READ: Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, taming food prices govt's priority The EC also released a booklet titled "Voter's Apathy". It said that nine states and union territories reported a voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.4 per cent in the 2019 general elections. These were Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

The problem was more severe in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Out of the total 50 rural parliamentary constituencies across nine states identified with lower voter turnout than the national average in 2019, 40 were from Uttar Pradesh (22) and Bihar (18).

The booklet said that 297 million eligible voters did not vote in the 2019 general elections. It added that of the 50 constituencies with the lowest voter turnout in the 2019 general elections, 17 were in metropolitan or major cities.

"Furthermore, recent elections across various states have highlighted trends of urban apathy towards the electoral process, warranting targeted interventions and collaborative endeavours," the ECI said.

The ECI identified urban-specific hurdles and recommended the development of tailored, region-specific outreach programmes according to the demographics of the constituency.

The Chief Election Commissioner asked the officials to prepare a booth-wise action plan to enhance voter participation and introduce behaviour change in them. He said that different strategies should be prepared according to the target audience, emphasising that the "one size fits all" approach would not yield results.

The ECI emphasised a three-pronged strategy of providing facilitation at polling stations. It included queue management, shelter parking in congested areas; targeted outreach and communication; and involvement of critical stakeholders like resident welfare associations, local icons, and youth influencers to persuade people to come to polling stations.

"Modern communication methods, such as social media and mobile applications, can help reach electors and make it easier for them to engage in the electoral process," the booklet added.