EC releases electoral bonds data with bond numbers: See full list

The data also include details of redemption by political parties, including serial number, date of encashment, and name of political party, among other information

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, released the electoral bonds data, including bond numbers provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to an affidavit submitted to the SC, the chairman of SBI Dinesh Kumar Khara stated that as of March 21, 2024, the bank has furnished all pertinent details of electoral bonds under its possession and supervision to the ECI.

See full list here

The disclosed information encompasses the redemption particulars of political parties, comprising serial numbers, encashment dates, party names, the last four digits of account numbers, prefixes, bond numbers, denominations, pay branch codes, and pay tellers.

It was further clarified that the alphanumeric code encompasses both the prefix and bond number.

The apex court, on Monday (March 18), had directed the bank to “disclose all details” on electoral bonds purchased or redeemed after its April 12, 2019 interim order, including their unique alphanumeric codes, to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and to file an affidavit on compliance by March 21, 5 pm.

In the affidavit submitted with SC on Thursday, the SBI said, "The SBI is now revealing information (along with that already disclosed) which will show: a) The name of the purchaser of the bond; b) The denomination and specific number of the bond; c) The name of the party that has encashed the bond; d) Last four digits of the bank account number of political parties; e) The denomination and number of the bond encashed."

On February 15, the SC invalidated the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, citing a breach of the Right to Information. This scheme had allowed entities donating to political parties to maintain anonymity. 

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

