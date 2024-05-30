Election turnout 35 million more this time compared to 2019 :SBI Research

In the six phases of the general elections, 578 million electorates have cast their votes, an increase of 35 million over 543 million in the previous Lok Sabha polls in 2019, according to SBI Research.

Out of the additional voters, female voters increased by 17.3 million while male voters rose by 16.2 million, it said in its note on Wednesday.



Sum of the break-up missed the total additional voters by about 1.5 million since the study did not look at the number of transgender voters, SBI group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh clarified.









“This meant that the female voters outstrip men decisively... Hence for every additional 100 male voters there are 107 female voters,” he said.

So far, six phases of polling have been concluded in 486 constituencies, which represented 90 per cent of the total strength of the

Lok Sabha.



A turnout of 66 per cent has been recorded in the six phases. The last phase will be held on June 1.



The note further said 250 constituencies have witnessed an increase in voters by more than 50,000 while there is a status quo (change in the range of - 50,000 to rise of up to 50,000) in 198 seats. Only 37 constituencies saw decline in the number of voters in the first six phases of the 2024 polls compared to that in 2019.



As such, 92 per cent of constituencies exhibited either an increase in the number of voters or a status quo in the 2024 polls so far compared to that in the previous general elections.