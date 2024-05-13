Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Cal HC, alleges police overaction

Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Cal HC, alleges police overaction

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March, is a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency

abhijit gangopadhay
Abhijit Gangopadhay (PTI photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction by registering an attempt to murder case against him.

Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose court the matter was mentioned, directed that the petition will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Alleging malafide and overaction on the part of police, Gangopadhyay's lawyer Rajdeep Majumder submitted before the court that the FIR was lodged to prevent him from campaigning for the election.

Majumder stated that section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Gangopadhyay.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March, is a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

An alleged incident of protest against him by some persons claiming to belong to a teachers' organisation is stated to have taken place when Gangopadhyay went to file his nomination papers for the polls.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

